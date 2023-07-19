Agra Tourists Share Scary Videos As Yamuna Touches Taj Mahal Walls For First Time in 45 Years

For the first time in 45 years, the Yamuna River has reached the walls of Taj Mahal in Agra. This happened as the river breached its low-level flood mark of 495 feet in the city. Despite high levels of Yamuna, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that the UNESCO World Heritage Site is under no threat. Reports claim that the water level is at 499.1 feet and is expected to surge further.

Amid all of this, many people took to social media and shared videos and images of the river touching Taj Mahal’s wall. Scary videos captured by the tourist shows flowing water crashing through the walls of the epic monument. As per many reports, officials have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal. This is being done to avoid floods.

Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), has claimed that the boatmen and divers are on alert. He further claimed that all arrangements for a flood-like situation have been made.