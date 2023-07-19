Ahead Of Chhattisgarh Polls, This Congress MLA, His Wife Work With Farmers

The elections to Chhattisgarh’s 90-member assembly are scheduled for November 2023. And ahead of the big polls, Dr Vinay Jaiswal, the Congress MLA from the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district worked with the farmers in the fields. His wife Kanchan Jaiswal, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur’s Mayor, also worked alongside the women on the farms. Dr Vinay helped the farmers in ploughing the fields, while Kanchan was seen helping the women in sowing the paddy seeds. Dr Vinay and Kanchan were on their visit to Kaudimar village, Khadganva tehsil of Koriya district in Chhattisgarh. They helped the farmers during this visit and also drove a tractor in the fields.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the locals have gathered to see the MLA and the Mayor helping the farmers. Dr Vinay and Kanchan also had a brief discussion with the farmers regarding the problems they face in farming. Farmers have opted for paddy farming in Chhattisgarh due to the monsoon season. Kanchan had a word with a media portal as well regarding this visit. She said that farmers toil hard in the fields and their hard work should be respected.

Dr Vinay won the 2018 Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election with 36.59% votes and 35,819 votes were polled in his favour. He had defeated Shyam Bihari Jaiswal from Bharatiya Janata Party. Shyam had received 32.43% votes and 31,745 votes were polled in his favour. He had won the 2008 and 2013 assembly elections as well. Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district recorded a voter turnout of 74.3% in the 2018 assembly elections. In 2013, the turnout was 72.24%, and it was 59.85% in 2008. This district is a part of the Korba Lok Sabha /parliamentary constituency. Manendragarh lies in the North region of Chhattisgarh and is classified as a semi-urban seat.