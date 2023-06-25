Ahmedabad Teenage Sisters Beat Molester in Public, Video Goes Viral

When police and society were unable to promise security to a 17-year-old Behrampur girl from a molester, she decided to take things in her own hand. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media, shows the girl, along with her sister, teaching the molester a lesson that he will never forget. By taking help from other school students and the public, both of them can be seen beating the man. On the other hand, the man, unable to stand up, can be seen rolling on the road as these girls teach him a lesson.

As per an FIR filed with Kagdapith police, the girl’s mother informed that a while after her daughters left for school and college, she received a call where she was informed that both of them have grabbed a man who has been stalking her younger daughter.

“When my younger daughter was going to school on her bicycle at 6. 45am on Thursday, Vijay Sarkate forcibly held her hand and tried to give her a gift. When she refused to accept it, he put the gift in her bag and forcibly kissed and molested her. My daughter returned home and cried a lot," the mother explained.

Sarkate again visited on Friday morning, blocked the younger girl’s path and grabbed her hand. However, this time, her elder daughter was waiting nearby. She rushed in and the two of them began beating Sarkate. Other school students and some passersby joined the two girls in doing the same. This is when the girl’s parents called the police and filed a complaint.