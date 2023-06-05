Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
AI Creates Video Of World Leaders As Toddlers; Watch Here

The surreal and captivating video showcases AI images of influential figures in their early years.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 16:38 IST

Delhi, India

From PM Modi to Joe Biden, the video features major world figures.(Credits: Instagram)
From PM Modi to Joe Biden, the video features major world figures.(Credits: Instagram)

Artificial Intelligence always has some bizarre yet fascinating take on things. This time a viral video showcasing AI-generated images of world leaders as adorable toddlers has taken the internet by storm. The video features prominent figures like US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The surrealist and oversaturated video offers a mesmerizing visual experience as it effortlessly flips through the images of these prominent global figures.

The video, accompanied by the caption “Asking AI to Draw World Leaders as Babies!" was shared on Instagram. Some other world leaders in the video were Pope Francis, US ex-president Barack Obama, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This was surely an unexpected depiction of these influential figures in their early years. There are more influential personalities in the list, check it out here:

The video’s clever concept and execution have undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences, fueling discussions about these personalities. As the internet buzzes with commentary, individuals from all walks of life have been drawn into the captivating visuals. The combination of technology and imagination has created a surreal and satisfying viewing experience. “I am finding it really funny that Pope Francis is still in his Pope clothes. Makes me think of a baby running the Catholic church," wrote a user.

Another comment read, “How cute are these. Very talented."

“I’d be curious to compare these to their actual baby photos," another user commented.

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that it is going to be hard to figure out what is real and what is generated by Artificial Intelligence. With so many advancements in technology, deep fake is taking over everything from photos, and videos, to even audio.

“Man this AI is gonna toss everything in a spin. What’s real what’s fake? Seeing it not believing. I’m going out to get some fresh air now," wrote an Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on this interesting take on some of the most famous world leaders?

