AI Reimagines Satyajit Ray’s Iconic Movie Posters and Here’s What Fans Have to Say

Recently, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a trend on the internet. This comes in as different creations by artists take over. A Delhi-based artist took this trend a bit seriously and users, no doubt, are loving it completely. Following the trend, this time, AI reimagined movie posters of Satyajit Ray’s iconic movies. He is arguably one of India’s finest filmmakers. He used to design his movie posters on his own. May 2 marked Ray’s 102nd birth anniversary and to celebrate the occasion, the Paperclip shared AI-made pictures that reimagined Ray’s movie posters. For those who don’t know, Paperclip is a digital media company.

“To celebrate Satyajit Ray’s birthday, we asked AI to reimagine some of his most iconic movie posters. And, here are the results! Comment on your personal favourite Ray movie poster," Paperclip wrote. The posters include that of: Devi, The Goddess, 1960, Nayak, The Hero, 1966, Pratidwandi, The Adversary, Siddharta and the City, 1970, Sonar Kella, The Golden Fortress, 1974, Charulata, The Lonely Wife, 1964, Pather Panchali, Song of the Road, 1955, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha, 1969, and Jalsaghar, The Music Room, 1958. Have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Perhaps a little unfair. Ray was a trained illustrator and created great posters. Worth trying with some other directors," wrote a Twitter user. These AI-created posters have divided fans online. While some seem impressed, others are skeptical. “The only thing it proves is that AI has still a long way to go before it can even think of replacing the creativity and the imagination of Maestros like Ray," wrote another person.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest News here