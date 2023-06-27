AI Taking Over Restaurants? This 'Crazy Machine' Might Replace Chefs Soon

Artificial intelligence has been taking over everything in the world. Whether it is making art in a matter of seconds or getting answers to complex questions. But could you have thought that artificial intelligence will take over the cooking world too? Well, this video is here to prove just that. The tweet along with the video reads “Crazy machine chef," and it perfectly captures the essence of the video. The video pans to show the saucepan tossing around vegetables all by itself. The machine needs no human to operate it and it seems to be doing the job just fine. In fact, this is not the only job the machine chef is doing. The video can be seen stir-frying the vegetables and picking up speed to tossing them around. Beware the video can leave you a little dizzy with its speed:

Social media users were not sure if they were supposed to love this machine edition of the chef or dislike it. Some pointed out that they were scared machines were going to replace everyone. Others remarked how spinning the vegetables around so many times was absolutely pointless. “They are trying to replace us all," a tweet read.

“Just want to point out that there’s no point in spinning it that many times. You only need to spin a couple of times to get the smoky flavour from the fire," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, one user had a totally different reaction to the entire thing playing out. They shared a snap of the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Along with it, they tweeted, “I would love to get his reaction on this one."