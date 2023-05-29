AI Transforms Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt And Keanu Reeves Into Indian Monks And We Are Not Complaining

The Internet has been abuzz with the remarkable impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on generating images. Artists have been harnessing various AI tools to create captivating and extraordinary results. Among these innovative approaches, an artist recently employed an AI program to transform renowned Hollywood celebrities into Indian monks, resulting in a stunning reimagination that quickly captured the attention of social media users.

A user posted a captivating thread of images, showcasing the “hypothetical scenario" where Hollywood actors such as Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt look like Indian monks. The pictures were created utilising an AI application named Midjourney. The series also includes actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Morgan Freeman.

“In a hypothetical scenario where Hollywood celebrities become Indian monks, it would involve a significant transformation of their lifestyles, beliefs, and priorities. Here are some Aiarts of what this scenario might look like," read the caption.

The post, which has gained significant viral attention from users, depicts all the celebrities dressed as monks. The AI-generated images have caused a sensation on the internet, leaving countless users astonished. Since being shared just a week ago, the post has garnered over 800 likes. The comment section has been flooded with heart and clapping icons, and some users even expressed their admiration with lovestruck emojis.

Another instance of AI-generated images creating a buzz on social media includes artist Jyo John Mulloor’s post depicting world leaders as “rockstars." The viral post featured renowned figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical abilities at the “World Leadership Music Concert."

In the caption accompanying the post, Mulloor disclosed that he utilised Midjourney to create the images. The post showcased not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Russian President Vladimir Putin but also included images of former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

So, what are your thoughts about these AI-generated pictures being created using Midjourney?