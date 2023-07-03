Air France Passenger Shares Horrific Details of Blood-soaked Carpet, Slams Airline in Viral Tweet

An Air France passenger, Habib Battah, recently took to Twitter to recount a distressing incident that occurred during his flight from Paris to Toronto. He shared a Twitter thread describing how he came across a blood-soaked carpet on the plane and had no choice but to clean it up after his belongings were soaked in it. In his own words, Habib wrote, “I’ve seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn’t figure it out."

Advertisement

He went on to explain that he noticed a mysterious stain on the floor that emitted a foul odour. Upon seeking assistance from the airline staff, they provided him with a few wipes to clean it off, but to his shock, he discovered that the substance was blood. “I took out my backpack from under the seat and the strap was soaked in blood too. I got on my hands and knees and cleaned for half an hour. The (Air France) staff gave me gloves and more wipes. Then they casually noted a passenger had hemorrhaged on a flight before ours," he added.

Also Read: US Man Turns Lone Passenger on Flight, Gets First-class Treatment From Crew After 18-hour Delay

Habib shared photos and even a video of himself cleaning the blood-soaked items around him.

Advertisement

Throughout the ordeal, he couldn’t help but wonder about the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation for the passenger who had lost so much blood. He expressed concerns about the potential risks, pondering, “I just kept wondering what happened to this poor passenger that lost this much blood and how did it happen. One Air France staff member mentioned internal bleeding and infection. What if it was a disease-would I or any other passengers be exposed?"

Advertisement

In response to this, Habib decided to voice his complaint on Twitter. As the news spread, other users began to react, with one person expressing, “This is unreal and gross negligence!".

Also Read: Air India Flyer Heartbroken After Losing Pet Cat at Delhi Airport, Slams Airline Staff

Another individual called out Air France, stating, “That’s awful @airfrance and why did one of your staff not clean it instead of a paying passenger! That plane should not have been used until properly cleaned."