Air India Flyer Heartbroken After Losing Pet Cat at Delhi Airport, Slams Airline Staff

A flyer has alleged mismanagement on the part of Air India staff for her kitten going missing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Her friend, who took to Twitter to amplify her grievance, wrote, “My friend’s pet is missing due to negligence by [Air India] staff. This is a heart-wrenching tragedy and your negligence is inexcusable. You must take responsibility for your actions and make things right immediately." In accompanying screengrabs, Twitter user Sony S Somar shared the incident.

The flyer, Jangneichong Karong, was travelling from Delhi to Imphal with two pet kittens. Initially, she was asked to either reschedule her flight or move to business class to travel with the kittens in the cabin. Since rescheduling was not an option, she agreed to move to business class, which again was not available. With a heavy heart, she agreed to send her kittens via cargo. Shortly before boarding, one of the managers informed her that one of the kittens had run away.

Karong alleged that the cage was properly secured and sturdy and that staff members were careless, as she found the latch loose later. In subsequent tweets, she said that Air India apologised to her. In other tweets, she claimed that despite multiple emails, there hasn’t been a positive response from the airline’s side.

Here’s hoping Phoenix finds his way to safety and can be reunited with Skky soon.

