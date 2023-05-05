Airline Under Fire For Forcing Women To 'Change Pants in Public'

Comedian, Chrissie Mayr, had a frustrating experience on an American Airlines flight with her friend Keanu Thompson. As per Chrissie Mayr’s social media post, they were asked to change their pants before boarding a flight. According to Mayr, the employee claimed that their pants were “inappropriate", despite there being no clear violation of any dress code policy. Mayr’s social media post quickly went viral, with many expressing support for the comedian and her friend.

The comedian took to Twitter and wrote, “Omfg an American Air employee forced me and Keanu Thompson to change our pants before getting on the flight which actually turned out to be MORE REVEALING THIS IS NO WAY TO TREAT A REWARDS MEMBER."

She even mentioned, “Literally had to change at the gate with no cover." After the airline contacted her to address the incident, she expressed, “This was really humiliating and I’m very loyal to you guys I have the credit card and everything."

Many people were taken aback by the odd request made by an airport staff member in the recent incident, which has garnered significant attention on social media.

In response to Chrissie Mayr’s post, one user expressed their disagreement with the staff’s request, “I don’t understand. They were full length skirts! You looked beautiful, but I didn’t know it was a crime to be beautiful. I have a feeling if you were 300 pounds with blue hair in those same outfits they wouldn’t have said anything."

A social media user criticized the Airlines for their unprofessionalism and wrote, “American is the absolute worst airline there is. Completely unprofessional and always horrible service. They should be ashamed."

Another user said, “Goddam, that’s…. horrible. I’m sorry this happened to you ladies, hopefully some actual good may come of this."

Another person wrote, “I don’t see anything wrong with either outfit. This just makes me not want to fly American air."

We would like to hear your perspective and thoughts on this incident.

