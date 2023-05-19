Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Red Carpet Look Has Internet Gushing Over Her Beauty

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally graced the Cannes red carpet with her presence and this time was like no other. The Cannes veteran chose to go big and bold. The actress was seen wearing a silver gown with a huge silver hood that flowed into a train. With this, she carried red lips to complete the look. The very phenomenal hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks made a bold statement at the event. With her pictures and videos going viral all across social media, the actress sure knows how to slay!

Many took to social media and posted images and videos of the actress as they praised her look. Many deemed her as the ‘Cannes Queen.’

“It’s crazy how after so many years one cannot just predict what #AishwaryaRaiBachchan will wear at Cannes! Her unpredictable choices are like the biggest fashion achievement. She does it all from exquisite to ridiculous to wow to blah with so much Sass!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Protect That Face at all and every cost. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan The Gods Most Beautiful Creation Ever."

Seems like the actress has done complete justice to her entire look by putting on the right make-up and hairstyle which perfectly complemented her attire. With a deep red lip colour, she kept sharply defined winged eyes, and very subtle makeup. Her hair was left open with a centre part and she surely aced it!