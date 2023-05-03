Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan: Twitter User Praises 'Older' Women in Ponniyin Selvan 2, Criticised

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, R. Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj, among others, is having an impressive run at the box office. Aishwarya Rai’s performance, in particular, has won praises across social media. Referring to Aishwarya and Trisha, a Twitter user wrote, “In awe that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has 49 year and 39 old actress stealing the show throughout. Rarely see beauty of older women taking so much of attention."

Although well-intended, the phrasing of the tweet has rubbed people the wrong way. Even though many male actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are way older than Aishwarya and Trisha, they are never dubbed as “older" men. They are called “actors" and that’s about it. For women in general and in the film industry in particular, however, the 30s are seen as “old age". Besides, there’s beauty in all sorts of ages and celebrating that should be normalised.

The OP, however, certainly meant well. In subsequent tweets, she clarified, “Pushing for more leading ladies who are in their late 30s and 40s to be on screen! I want women of this age to be shown on big screen."

Regardless, people pointed out the double standards in perception of age in men and women.

The incident only goes to show how internalised sexism can sometimes take hold even when we mean well.

