Ajay Devgn To Sandeep Toshniwal, Actors Karisma Kapoor Was Linked With

Karisma Kapoor, one of the top actresses of the 90s, created quite a stir with her dance moves, smile and acting chops. The Bollywood beauty has worked with A-listers like Govinda, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to name a few. She has delivered major hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Raja Hindustani, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Fiza and Dil To Pagal Hai among many others. While many are aware of her professional career, did you know about her love life?

Ajay Devgn

Karisma Kapoor was first linked with Ajay Devgn, her co-star in movies like Jigar and Suhag. Rumour had it that the two actors were romantically interested but Karisma maintained they were only close friends. She even cleared the rumours of getting married in an interview with Stardust Magazine. She said, “Believe me, we’re just friends yaar. I don’t know if he feels that way about me because he’s not told me anything." She said that maybe people have drawn these conclusions because he saved her life and have signed many films together.

Abhishek Bachchan

Karisma Kapoor reportedly dated Abhishek Bachchan for nearly five years before their engagement, which was later called off. The duo met at Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan’s wedding to Nikhil Nanda. Jaya Bachchan even introduced Karisma as her to-be daughter-in-law in front of the press. However, after a few months, both families called off the engagement.

Check out the video of Jaya Bachchan addressing Karisma Kapoor as her “to-be daughter-in-law":

Sanjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with Sanjay Kapur, a Delhi-based businessman in 2003 and the wedding ceremony was a grand affair. However, in 2010, the couple separated. They are parents to two kids Samaira and Kiaan. Their separation was ugly and full of accusations and mudslinging. They were finally granted a divorce in 2016.

Sandeep Toshniwal

Karisma Kapoor later found love in yet another businessman named Sandeep Toshniwal. The couple were seen at many Bollywood parties and dinners. As per IB Times, the Zubeidaa actress was not interested in marriage and she wanted to focus on raising her children.