Ajinkya Rahane's Return to India's WTC 2023 Final Squad Spawns Hilarious Memes on Twitter

Just yesterday, Twitter was buzzing with excitement over Ajinkya Rahane’s stunning performance for CSK where he scored an unbelievable 71 runs in just 29 balls, helping his team reach an amazing total of 235 that KKR couldn’t defend. And now, to top it all off, the 34-year-old superstar is back on Team India for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia! The BCCI announced the 15-member squad on Tuesday and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they exploded the internet with hilarious memes to celebrate Rahane’s comeback.

After a long spell of disappointing performances, the veteran was dropped from the team at the end of the 2021-22 tour of South Africa. However, the current IPL 2023 season has seen a spectacular turnaround for him, with amazing form and skill that has caught the attention of fans everywhere. As luck would have it, injuries to key players have opened up a path for Rahane’s return to Team India, and fans are ecstatic! They are celebrating this amazing comeback with a funny meme party, showing their unwavering support for the star player.

Although the Mumbai team’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign wasn’t the most memorable, Rahane certainly stood out as a top performer. With a whopping 634 runs at an impressive average of 57.63, including two centuries, he gave it his all, even though it wasn’t enough to push his team into the knockout rounds. But things have been looking up for Rahane ever since he joined the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He’s been able to pick up a new pace and momentum, and at the time of the squad announcement, he had already racked up an impressive 209 runs from just five innings, with a strike-rate of 199.04!

Looks like he wasn’t just talking the talk when he said “my best is yet to come" - he’s walking the walk too!

India Squad for WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

