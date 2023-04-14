Akshay Kumar Responds To Nagaland Minister's Tweet, But His Reply Is A Bigger Hit

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is quite inspired by Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s sense of humour. The State’s Higher Education and Tourism minister often uses social media to share poignant messages about moral responsibility and ethics using his witty personality. On Wednesday, it was his post about punctuality that left the internet in splits. It so happened that the minister was invited to attend an event for which he arrived way before the audience. While sharing a photograph of the moment, Temjen Imna Along revealed, “Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by Akshay Kumar."

In the photo from the event, he can be seen seated alone on the reserved couch while the entire bay is empty. Now, his witty sense of humour has also caught the attention of the Khiladi actor. While replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar thanked the Nagaland Minister. “Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour Temjen Imna Along," he wrote. No, the saga didn’t end here. Temjen replied to Akshay’s post and said, “Apke fitness ka follower hoon bas exercise nahi ho pata! Kuch Hera Pheri ho sakta Hain kya."

Advertisement

Take a look at it here:

The Nagaland minister often boasts about the state’s beauty and tourism using social media. In a subsequent tweet, Temjen Imna Along shared a beautiful vlog video of a tourist enjoying the local culture of Nagaland by checking out local food markets and shops. The short clip aptly captures the scenic beauty of Nagaland and its green lush valleys. “Turning the ordinary into extraordinary - that’s the power of creativity," he captioned the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From raising awareness about traffic rules to rallying from preserving the environment, Temjen Imna Along often hits the headline for his quirky social media updates. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar last shared the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee. He has multiple projects lined up including, a yet-untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the second installment of Oh My God 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him reprise his role of Raju alongside Suniel Shetty’s Shyam and Paresh Rawal’s Baburao in the upcoming movie of the Hera Pheri franchise.

https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1646399170218168320

Read all the Latest News here