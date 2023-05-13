Alcohol Addiction: Australian Woman Used To Drink Mouthwash After Taking Wine To Get High

Alcohol addiction is one of the most dangerous chronic and potentially life-threatening conditions. It has affected millions of people throughout the world and disrupted their lives. Despite numerous negative consequences, many people are addicted to alcohol, leading to deteriorating mental as well as physical health. However, there are some who have the courage to stand up against the addiction and pull themselves out of it. Justine Whitchurch, an author and a fitness trainer from Gold Coast, Australia, has revealed how her alcohol addiction nearly killed her and shares her experiences of how she managed to overcome it.

In an interview, she revealed that she was so addicted to alcohol that she ended up consuming two to three bottles of wine every day. She added that when her parents started becoming strict with her, she used to hide alcohol inside a bottle of shampoo and go to the washroom and drink it there. Justine also added that she was so addicted to it that she even consumed mouthwash to get high.

Justine revealed that she started drinking at the age of 15. It made her feel less self-conscious and also reduced her anxiety. What started as a rebellious teenage move later turned into a life-threatening addiction for her. She said that her dependence on alcohol increased due to her disturbed relationships. First, it was her boyfriend, with whom she was madly in love and couldn’t accept their split. Later, it was her separation from her husband that made her more addicted to alcohol.

After that, her condition deteriorated as she revealed that she started developing liver cirrhosis, her platelets decreased, her weight fell to 46 kg, and her hair started falling. It was found that she had even started developing symptoms of cancer as well.

Then she decided to change her life completely. Initially, she admitted herself to a rehabilitation centre, but it couldn’t help her much. Later, she started working out and that helped her a lot. She revealed that working out helped her mentally as well as physically. Currently, it has been nine years since she has consumed alcohol. She said that she feels fitter at 40 than she used to feel at 20.