Alert CISF Officer Takes Control Of Bus As Drunk Driver Passes Out

A CISF officer emerged as a hero when he single-handedly saved the lives of 55 passengers on a Delhi-bound Uttarakhand Roadways bus. The dramatic incident unfolded when the bus driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, passed out during the journey. This caused the vehicle to veer out of control. With the driver’s foot still pressed on the accelerator, the bus hurtled down the Nainital road near Tanda forest at an alarming speed of 100 kilometres per hour, reported Times of India. They also reported that it is important to note that the stretch of road where the incident occurred is typically traversed by heavy vehicles at speeds ranging from 50 to 60 kilometres per hour due to ongoing highway widening projects.

Sonu Sharma, a vigilant CISF personnel who happened to be on the bus, quickly sprang into action. He was recently selected for the post of assistant commandant and was heading to Hyderabad via Delhi for training. He swiftly removed the unconscious driver from his seat and took command of the steering wheel. With nerves of steel, he skillfully applied the brakes and maneuvered the bus to safety, expertly parking it by the roadside. Recounting the incident, he told the portal, “I was sitting in the third row when suddenly a woman seated right behind the driver screamed. We were passing by a forested area, so it was hard to see anything from where I was sitting but I knew something was wrong so I rushed to the front. I used my experience of driving a car and quickly took over the wheel without hesitating. I knew a split-second decision could save lives and that was my priority."