Ali Zafar Dares Fans To Criticise The Singing Of This Folk Musician; Here's Why

Ali Zafar recently stirred up a commotion on the internet by sharing a video featuring a folk singer who entertained the audience in an unexpected manner. In the footage, the folk singer can be witnessed performing live at a gathering while simultaneously firing rounds from a gun. He boldly sings his folk melodies while periodically shooting into the air, holding his instrument in one hand and the weapon in the other. The video is said to be from Pakistan.

“Dare you to tag him and criticise his singing," Ali Zafar wrote in the caption along with the video. The clip quickly went viral, accumulating 384.3k views on the social media platform. Users swarmed the comment area with their remarks. Twitter users had a lot to say about the singer’s antics as well.

One user playfully commented, “If anyone wishes to invite death upon themselves, criticize his singing."

Another user jokingly remarked, “The entry was free for this show, the ticket charge was for the exit."

However, amidst the laughter, one user drew a comparison between the singer’s singing style and the character Gian from the popular Japanese manga series Doraemon, famous for his less-than-impressive vocal abilities.

Instances of individuals firing guns in public have surfaced online before, drawing attention to the potentially dangerous act. One such video emerged from a wedding celebration, capturing a groom’s attempt to create a memory by engaging in celebratory gun firing. In the footage, the groom proudly held the firearm alongside his bride and fired it. However, the bride’s reaction was in stark contrast, as she appeared visibly frightened.