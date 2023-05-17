Alia Bhatt Candidly Talks to Korean Fan After Gucci Cruise Show, Says 'I'll Come to Your House'

Italian fashion house Gucci has named Alia Bhatt as the first Indian Global Ambassador. The Bollywood actress made her debut as the brand’s newest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise Show 2023, which was hosted in Seoul. After that, she attended an after party and a video from the same day is doing rounds on social media. A Korean fan, who goes by the name ‘Seojun’ on Twitter took to the microblogging app and shared an encounter with Alia. She uploaded several images and a video of talking to the actress.

In the video, Alia can be seen very candidly speaking to her fan as he asks her to come to France. To this, Alia responds by saying, “I will come to your house." “She Was really kind with me. I will post the post where she talked to me after. All the korean girls around didn’t know her but everyone was amazed bu her beauty," read the caption.

Have a look at the images and video:

“Thankyou for interacting with alia ..as an actress it must’ve felt so amazing when someone recognise in foreign country..i know she must’ve felt so happy ..love to you from all her fans," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I’m amazed how humble she is considering that she is HUGE superstar after her 3 hits movies (gangubai - RRR - brahmastra ) last year. Somebody has to tell her that she is so loved."

Meanwhile, the event was held in Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace and it marks Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country. Alia’s fans seemed super thrilled and also congratulated her on social media after she broke the news to them.