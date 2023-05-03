DYK Alia Bhatt Was Mistaken For Aishwarya At Met Gala? Fans Call It The 'Jhandeya' Revenge

Alia Bhatt getting mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Met Gala 2023 has reminded desi users of Indian paps screaming incorrect names of Hollywood stars during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) launch. A video that’s circulating on social media captures Alia Bhatt climbing up the stairs of the Met Gala alongside designer Prabal Gurung. Looking nothing less than a Chanel bride, Alia Bhatt reigns the carpet in an all-white voluminous dress. While the fashion designer constantly helps Alia to carry her outfit, the latter strikes multiple poses in front of international paps.

Suddenly, in the background, a photographer yells “Aishwarya this way." The incident has refreshed back memories of the time when Indian paps mispronounced Zendaya’s name as ‘jhandeya’ or nicknamed Tom Holland as ‘Tommy.’ During the NMACC, some photographer who couldn’t recognize Gigi Hadid was also heard screaming “Yeh Shakir hai kya (Is she Shakira)" in multiple pap videos. Now, the Met Gala incident has led many to call it the Western media’s redemption. Watch the video here:

A barrage of users have flooded the comment section with hilarious responses. A user wrote, “American paps taking their ‘yeh Shakira hai kya’ revenge." Another agreed, “They are taking revenge for Jhandeya and Tommy." One more called it, “The Met version of ‘kaun hai ye, Shakira hai kya?’" Meanwhile, a user noted, “Paps are the same everywhere."

Many couldn’t get over the fact that Prabal Gurung helped Alia throughout her appearance, “Poor Prabal is struggling between posing for himself and helping Alia with her dress. It’s unintentionally funny." Another said, “NGL (Not gonna lie) if I was mistaken for Aishwarya, I’d be crying out of joy."

Alia Bhatt’s voluminous outfit was covered in 1,00,000 pearls with a dramatic train. With a scooped neckline, the Bollywood actress went for a fingerless glove to elevate her style game. When it came to makeup, she kept it bare minimum with smoky eyes, nude lips, and hair clipped back in beachy waves. Her look was completed with statement earrings covered in pearls and spikes.

This marks Alia Bhatt’s first-ever appearance at Met Gala. The theme of this year paid homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld.

