Alia Bhatt Slammed For 'Copying' Deepika Padukone’s Dress, Fans Say 'Trying Too Hard’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is being slammed on the internet as she has been accused of copying Deepika Padukone. This happened after Alia did a photo shoot for ‘Bazaar’ magazine and posted the pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the images, Alia can be seen wearing a parrot green fluffy dress, which Deepika had worn some time back to an event. Fans quickly got the reference and started trolling the actress for trying “too hard" to be Deepika.

In light of the same, many were seen posting pictures of the two in the same dress and drawing comparisons. “Alia Bhatt is never beating the ‘she’s trying to be Deepika Padukone’ allegations I fear and we’re here for it," wrote a Twitter user. The same Twitter user posted a screenshot from Reddit and wrote, “Even neutrals can see this..comment sections on insta are also bombarded w the same. celebs and their team always have a say w the styling mag team but we’re insecure? insecure of what our fav has already done and ATE!!! miss midget needs to be original for once in her life."

Here, have a look at a few posts:

Many also deemed the actress as “insecure." “O God . Why she is so desperate? Then cry people always pit her against DP," wrote a Twitter user.

The two have been pitted against each other quite often. Just a few days back, Deepika received flak after she uploaded behind-the-scenes pictures from her Oscars appearance on the same day as Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. There’s no doubt that last year has been monumental for Deepika. From endorsing few biggest brands, including, Louis Vuitton and Qatar Airways, to presenting Oscars - the actress left a mark everywhere. The actress was slammed after she uploaded her Oscars’ behind the scene as many thought that this showed her “insecurity." Meaning, many thought that Deepika was insecure about Alia’s Met Gala debut and was trying to steal her thunde