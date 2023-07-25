Alia Bhatt To Anushka Sharma: AI Artist's Stunning Creation Turns Bollywood Actresses Into Barbies

The most-awaited film of 2023, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, hit the big screens worldwide on July 21. At this point, the world has been almost painted pink. Barbie mania is taking over, and people are going gaga over it. And guess what? AI is joining the party and adding a fun twist. AI artist named Shahid SK went all out on Instagram and gave a Bollywood Barbie makeover to our favourite actresses. It’s like JoJo’s reference but with a Barbie touch. The caption accompanying the post read, “Bollywood Meets Barbie. What if Barbie was made in India? Bollywood Divas as Indian Barbie."

The pictures showed Anushka Sharma rocking a gorgeous ruby pink outfit with Barbie-like makeup. Alia Bhatt elevated the Barbie aesthetic with her multi-colored outfit and a cute rose headband. Parineeti Chopra slayed in her colorful dress. Not to mention Aishwarya Rai, who has always been a perfect fit for the Barbie role, gave queen vibes in the rosy outfit. Deepika Padukone’s face did not change much in a Barbie makeover and fans think she doesn’t need a filter to make her look beautiful.

The artist didn’t stop there. He also transformed Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, and even Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, into fabulous Barbies.

The Instagram post went viral, getting almost 3500 likes, and the comment section was calling dibs on their favourite ones. One fan couldn’t contain their excitement, saying, “Deepika looks exactly like the Barbie Doll we used to have."

This AI artist has more tricks up their sleeve. Before the Bollywood Diva Barbie extravaganza, they blew our minds by reimagining the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur in the Barbie world. Imagine Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Faizal Khan and Manoj Bajpayee’s Sardar Khan rocking rainbow-colored clothes and looking all adorable. It’s hilarious and mind-blowing at the same time.