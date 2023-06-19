Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor, These AI-generated Images Show Your Favourite Stars As Kids

Ever since Artificial Intelligence has come to being, it has only been evolving. Now, since a few months, it has grown at an unprecedented rate. From people using ChatGPT for writing letters and applications, to artists resorting to MidJourney to recreate and reimagine things, a lot has been done. Now, AI has taken over the internet again by showing a series of images that depict our favourite Bollywood stars as kids.

Also Read:‘Anand Mahindra, Elon Musk’: AI Shows Billionaires Celebrating Holi in Vrindavan

Advertisement

The post has been shared on Instagram by an artist named Gokul Pillai. It features black and white pictures of Bollywood stars posing as kids. With innocence in their eyes, and hair tied properly, the pictures have left many in complete awe. These images include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and many more.

Have a look for yourself.

Since being uploaded, the images have gone viral and garnered over 15K likes. “Arjun Kapoor had a beard in childhood," wrote an Instagram user mocking the artist. Many people can be seen leaving heart emojis.