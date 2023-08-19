Alien Investigator Claims UFO Sighting On This UK Beach

John Moorer, a full-time alien investigator in the United Kingdom, recently claimed that he saw an Unidentifiable Flying Object (UFO) over a beach in Devon in southwest England. He said that the aliens were watching the Brits while they sunbathed on Exmouth Beach in Devon.

According to John Moorer, he spotted an alien object that was sphere-shaped and metallic in nature and there was a visible field around it. He clicked a photo of the object at around 6pm on August 15. The details about the authenticity of the incident have not yet been proven, but his claims have generated a curiosity.

John Moorer was on holiday and decided to spend his day on the beach and came across a strange object during his visit to the Exmouth Beach. He said that he was walking on the beach and heading towards the harbour. Once he finally reached the end of the beach, he noticed something strange in the clouds, Daily Star reported.

“I then spotted something rather unexpected – I just happened to see an anomalous object over some trees and several hotels," John Moorer was quoted by Daily Star.

Moved by instinct and after judging the object, he quickly took a picture of the flying saucer before it disappeared into the sky.

“There was no form of visible propulsion from the object as it slowly moved through the cloud until it reached above the octagon – a shop to sell snacks and refreshments", added John Moorer. He is convinced by the fact that the aliens were watching over the people who were present on the beach.

He claimed that these types of incidents prove how prevalent the alien phenomena are around the city of Devon.