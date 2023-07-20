Aligarh Hospital Puts Up Board Displaying Abortion Charges, Probe On

An open case of illegal operations has come to the fore in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh where a hospital has put up an ad for abortions. This hospital, which claims to provide abortion facilities with medicines for Rs 2.500, operates at a distance of 50 meters from Etah Chungi Crossroads. The private hospital is named Manglik Hospital. The baffling part is that the hospital has openly put up a board outside and has not tried to conceal its activities. It has been operating this way and it was only after someone took a photo of the signboard and it went viral on the internet, that the authorities decided to investigate it.

After the matter came to the notice of the CMO of Aligarh, instructions were given to investigate. CMO Neeraj Tyagi has told local reporters that a team was sent to the hospital to investigate as soon as the matter came to the limelight. It is also being ascertained whether the hospital is registered or not, he said.