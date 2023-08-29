‘Alive And Wriggling’ Parasitic Roundworm Found Inside Woman’s Brain

When we get headaches, we usually don’t give much thought to it. We tend to pop up some pills or apply balm to relieve the pain. A 64-year-old Australian woman perhaps thought the same. But the reason for her headache was not so simple it seems. In what is considered to be one of the first cases in medical history, surgeons at the Canberra Hospital in Australia were left flabbergasted after they found an 8 cm long parasitic roundworm inside the woman’s brain. Such types of parasites are generally found in pythons.

At the Canberra Hospital, neurosurgeon Dr Hari Priya Bandi performed the surgery on the elderly woman and was so shocked to find the roundworm that she immediately alerted physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, reports The Guardian. “Oh my god, you wouldn’t believe what I just found in this lady’s brain – and it’s alive and wriggling," were the neurosurgeon’s exact words after she discovered the worm.

The Guardian report states that in late January 2021, the Australian woman, living in south-eastern New South Wales was first admitted to a local hospital after she reported a severe stomach ache for three weeks, accompanied by fever, diarrhea, persistent dry cough, and night sweats.

Over the next couple of months, the woman’s symptoms not only did not subside, but she also started suffering from forgetfulness and depression. That’s when she consulted the doctors at the Canberra Hospital. A brain MRI scan revealed abnormalities that required immediate surgery. The doctors found the parasitic roundworm, which so far had never been reported in humans.

“Neurosurgeons regularly deal with infections in the brain, but this was a once-in-a-career finding. No one was expecting to find that," said Dr Sanjaya Senanayake. The doctors started studying the type of roundworm it was to seek possible treatments that the patient might require. After the worm was sent to the laboratory of a CSIRO scientist for examination, it was deciphered that the parasite was known as Ophidascaris robertsi - a roundworm found in pythons.

The Guardian reports that the woman lives close to a lake, which is also the home of carpet pythons. Although she had no direct contact with snakes, Dr Senanayake claimed that the woman frequently collected grasses from the vicinity of the lake, particularly warrigal greens, for cooking. The medical professionals and researchers on her case speculate that a python may have released the parasite into the grass through its faeces.