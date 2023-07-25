All You Need To Know About Mers-CoV Virus Detected In Abu Dhabi

The World Health Organization (WHO), on July 10, was notified of a case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (Mers-CoV) in Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain, raising concerns among health authorities and the public. The infected individual is a 28-year-old man who tested positive in June following a PCR test. No secondary cases were detected among the 108 contacts who were closely monitored after their last exposure to the patient. Here’s a look at what Mers-CoV is, how it spreads, the symptoms it causes, possible treatments, and preventive measures.

What is Mers-CoV?

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) is a viral respiratory infection caused by the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (Mers-CoV). It poses a significant threat to both humans and dromedary camels. According to the WHO, roughly 35 per cent of MERS-CoV patients have not survived the infection. However, this figure may be an overestimation of the real fatality rate because mild cases of MERS-CoV may not be detected by present surveillance methods.

How do you get infected?

Mers-CoV is predominantly a zoonotic virus, which means it may spread from animals to humans. Infection is spread mostly through direct or indirect contact with infected dromedary camels. However, the specific route of transmission is not entirely understood yet, as WHO says that the virus can be spread between humans too. So far, non-sustained human-to-human transmission has been reported in close encounters and in clinical settings. There has been very little human-to-human transmission outside of the healthcare setting.

Notably, the most recent case identified in Abu Dhabi had no history of interaction with dromedaries, goats or sheep, demonstrating the virus’s complexities.

What are the symptoms?

Mers-CoV infection can cause symptoms ranging from asymptomatic or moderate respiratory difficulties to severe acute respiratory illness and even death, says WHO. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are common symptoms. Pneumonia is a frequent complication; however it is not always present. The virus may also cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea. People with pre-existing medical illnesses, compromised immune systems and chronic diseases are more likely to develop severe sickness, necessitating intensive care and mechanical ventilation.

Available treatment and precautions: