Amazon Launches First-ever Floating Store on Srinagar's Dal Lake, Pic Goes Viral

In what comes as a significant development, Amazon India on July 27 announced its first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. This initiative comes as a part of its last-mile delivery programme “I Have Space." For those who don’t know, this programme was launched in 2015 and has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities across the country.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Amazon shared an image of the same as it wrote, “We have onboarded the first ever floating ‘I Have Space’ Store on the Dal Lake, Srinagar. With this store we will further expand our delivery network while enabling small businesses to earn additional income." Murtaza Khan Kashi, who happens to be the owner of the houseboat Selec Town, would deliver packages to customers each day.

“While I have a houseboat as my primary business, it only brings in seasonal income with the inflow of tourists in Srinagar. However, the cost of managing the houseboat is very high, which has made it very difficult for our family. In order to address the increasing expenses, I began looking for additional income opportunities," explains Murtaza in Amazon’s blog.