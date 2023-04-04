Amazon Sold its First-Ever Order on This Day in 1995 and it Was a Book About This

Did you know that the first-ever order placed on Amazon was a book? It was placed on April 3, 1995, marking the beginning of what would become one of the largest online retailers in the world. Initially founded as an online marketplace for books, Amazon.com underwent almost a year of rigorous testing before its official launch in July of 1995. During this testing process, the website received its very first order, setting the stage for the e-commerce giant that it is today.

During Amazon’s beta testing phase, which was initially limited to friends and family of the handful of employees that existed at the time, one of the earliest employees, Shel Kaphan, told his former co-worker John Wainwright about Amazon’s public beta test. Surprisingly, whether by chance or selection, he made the first-ever order on Amazon that was delivered to someone who wasn’t an Amazon employee.

So, what was the item? He ordered a book called ‘Fluid Concepts And Creative Analogies’ by Douglas Hofstadter.

All of this was uncovered a few years ago on Quora when someone asked about the first ever order on Amazon. Wainwright, who believed he was the customer in question, responded, “I think I’m the customer mentioned in the other answers, I did indeed buy Hofstadter’s Fluid Concepts on April 3rd, 1995 (it’s still in my order history listing!). I’d heard that I might be the first non-employee customer, but could not get it confirmed…BTW, I still have the book and the original Amazon packing slip!"

Today, 28 years later, a Twitter user named @JonErlichman shed light about this historic day at Amazon along with a picture that featured the book and its original bill. He further shared how the book was related to Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to Wikipedia, the book ‘explores the mechanisms of intelligence through computer modeling’.

Indeed, Amazon has come a long way!

