Amazon’s Alexa Accused Of ‘Sexism’ For Failing To Answer Prompt On Women’s Football Match

Tech giant Amazon has been accused of sexism after its voice assistant, Alexa, reportedly failed to answer a query about the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final between England and Australia. Joanne Rodda, a senior psychiatry lecturer at Kent and Medway Medical School, was the one who brought the event to light, sharing her experience with BBC. According to a report by the outlet, on August 16, Rodda asked Alexa about the result of the England-Australia game, but the AI tool allegedly said there was no such match being played.

After the command was changed to specify it was a women’s football match, the voice assistant was able to give the answer. “When I asked Alexa about the women’s England-Australia football match today it gave me the result," Rodda was quoted as saying to BBC. She believed the event highlighted the fact that “sexism in football was embedded in Alexa". After the report came to light, Amazon immediately responded to the controversial incident.

Speaking about the topic, a spokesperson of the company confirmed to the BBC that the error has already been fixed. As per the algorithm of Alexa, when a customer asks it a question, the AI tool gathers information from a variety of sources including Amazon, licensed content providers and many websites.

Then it assesses all the results to understand the context before finalising the most relevant answer. But Alexa could not recognise the context in this case. Amazon said to the BBC that the system is expected to get better with time as the firm has already assigned a dedicated team to prevent this sort of malfunction in the future.

Despite receiving clarification from Amazon, Joanne Rodda thinks the company should address this issue beforehand. She further revealed that a similar situation transpired when Alexa was asked about a Women’s Super League match.