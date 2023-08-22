American Airlines Passenger Claims Flight Attendant Snatched 3-Year-Old's Snack Box

A recent incident involving an American Airlines passenger has sparked conversation on social media. The passenger has shared her unpleasant experience while she was travelling from St. Louis to Dallas, in a long thread on Twitter, recently rebranded as X. She claimed that a flight attendant took her nephew’s food without permission. Since her thread has gone viral, American Airlines has also responded to the situation, but the complainant seems far from satisfied.

In her tweet, Dara Braddock shared that she was travelling with her three-year-old nephew on an American Airlines flight on August 13. Her nephew was carrying a snack box of unwrapped food. She claimed that a flight attendant walked by and snatched the snackbox from them without asking. According to her, she was busy playing a game on iPad when this happened. The flight attendant explained that she wanted to show the snack box to a friend at the front of the plane, who had recently become a grandmother.

Advertisement

Dara further said that even before she could process what the attendant told her, she walked away with the box.

“She and my nephew’s food were gone for several minutes, out of my view. It was gone for several minutes. I had to throw it all out. I’m incensed! Contacting corporate." she added.

Dara later provided more details about the incident in follow-up tweets. She expressed concern about the food’s exposure and her decision to dispose of it after the flight attendant returned with it. Upon reaching their destination, she approached the flight attendant, explaining that while she understood the curiosity about the snack box, it was not acceptable to take someone’s personal belongings without permission.

Advertisement

The flight attendant’s response was, “Oh, I had just washed my hands." The passenger emphasised that the main issue was not cleanliness but rather the invasion of personal space and her personal belonging being taken away. Despite an apology, the flight attendant continued to justify her actions, which, Dara felt, undermined the sincerity of the apology.

In response, American Airlines acknowledged the situation and issued an apology on Twitter saying that it was an adorable snack box and that the company was apologetic on behalf of the new member who took it away from her without asking.

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet:

Despite this statement from the Airline company, Dara did not feel satisfied and said that the company was not taking this incident seriously. She added that it was against the airline’s claim to provide the best service of air travel to everyone.

Advertisement

The incident has drawn the attention of many people on Twitter, with various reactions shared in the comments section of the post. Some expressed disappointment with the flight attendant’s behaviour while others questioned the decision to discard the food.