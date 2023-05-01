Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
American YouTuber IShowSpeed Calls Virat Kohli Better Than 'Miss' Dhoni; Thala Fans Angry

YouTuber IShowSpeed discovered MS Dhoni and promptly called him a 'library teacher'.

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:08 IST

IShowSpeed just discovered MS Dhoni. (Credits: IShowSpeed)
YouTuber IShowSpeed just discovered MS Dhoni and had some not so flattering things to say, which left Thala fans upset. Darren Watkins Jr, the guy behind the alias, runs an extremely popular channel on YouTube and rose to success with his gaming livestreams. “Who the f*** is this?" Speed yells as he Googles Dhoni. “He’s a f***ing library teacher… Who is Miss [sic] Dhoni?" After several more iterations of “who is this", the streamer also says “Why-rat Kohli" (whom he also discovered recently) is better.

“He’s retired. He don’t even play," Speed says as he looks up photos of Dhoni. He insists that Virat Kohli is better once more, given that MS Dhoni is “retired".

Speed hadn’t had very nice things to say about Kohli either when he discovered him earlier this year. He said cricket appeared to be the “easiest sport in the world" to him. That led him down the path of discovering Kohli as he Googled the best cricketers in the world and the star cricketer appeared on top of the list. He also reacted to Kohli hitting out a six and said it looked “so easy" to do.

