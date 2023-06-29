‘Amphibious Autorickshaws’: AI Artist Reimagines Futuristic Rainwear As Monsoon Advances

As Indian cities grapple with the monsoon, an AI artist has reimagined a futuristic take on public vehicles that will help people to move freely on flooded streets. These vehicles look like an amalgamation of auto rickshaws and submarines and have been deemed as ‘Amphibious Autorickshaws.’ Instagram user ‘Prateek Arora’ took to the micro blogging site and shared images of the same. This comes in as incessant rainfall in Mumbai and Thane leads to vehicular traffic, buildings collapsing and houses flooded.

The images, since being uploaded, have gone viral and garnered over 8.5K views. Here, have a look for yourself:

“As a mechanical engineer i felt i was in the safe zone from the powers of AI, but after looking at this image having such detail design of the vehicle made me think im screwed too," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Whats this edit man i mean itnaa real ke real bhi real na lage."