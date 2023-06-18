Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Anand Mahindra Reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault Lunch Meet, Asks Who Paid The Bill

Anand Mahindra Reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault Lunch Meet, Asks Who Paid The Bill

Anand Mahindra posts image from Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault's lunch meeting in Paris.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 14:24 IST

Paris, France

Anand Mahindra Reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault Lunch Meet. (Image: News18)
Anand Mahindra Reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault Lunch Meet. (Image: News18)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle as he responded to the lunch meet between Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault. However, like always, Mahindra had a funny take on this as well. He posted an image from the lunch meet saying that his wife was wondering who paid for the lunch.

Also Read: Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy ‘Flying’ VFX Helicopter in Studio, Hilarious Video is Now Viral

This happened as the richest and second-richest in the world met for lunch in Paris on Friday. They met ahead of a technology conference being hosted by an Arnault-owned company. Musk is scheduled to speak at the event.

Advertisement

“My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch…@elonmusk," Mahindra wrote on Twitter. Here, have a look at the tweet:

The image has now gone viral and garnered multiple responses from people. Most people talked about how this one picture can turn out to be a great advertisement for the restaurant.

“The restaurant dosent need to advertise for next 5yrs now. World media will do it for them free. Paisa Vasool just because they dropped at their restaurant. Infact this restaurant might even become a tourist destination," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “None I believe The restaurant must’ve obliged it for their advertisement."

Advertisement

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Meanwhile, this comes in as Musk is back on top of the list of wealthiest people in the world after shares of luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault’s LVMH fell by 2.6 per cent. Musk, on the other hand, has gained more than $55.3 billion this year, largely from Tesla. His fortune is now valued at about $192.3 billion, while Arnault’s is about $186.6 billion, it added.

    Also Read: Viral Video Shows Woman Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro Using a Straightener

    Follow us on

    first published: June 18, 2023, 14:24 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 14:24 IST
    Read More