Anand Mahindra Reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault Lunch Meet, Asks Who Paid The Bill

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle as he responded to the lunch meet between Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault. However, like always, Mahindra had a funny take on this as well. He posted an image from the lunch meet saying that his wife was wondering who paid for the lunch.

This happened as the richest and second-richest in the world met for lunch in Paris on Friday. They met ahead of a technology conference being hosted by an Arnault-owned company. Musk is scheduled to speak at the event.

“My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch…@elonmusk," Mahindra wrote on Twitter. Here, have a look at the tweet:

The image has now gone viral and garnered multiple responses from people. Most people talked about how this one picture can turn out to be a great advertisement for the restaurant.

“The restaurant dosent need to advertise for next 5yrs now. World media will do it for them free. Paisa Vasool just because they dropped at their restaurant. Infact this restaurant might even become a tourist destination," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “None I believe The restaurant must’ve obliged it for their advertisement."