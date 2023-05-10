Anand Mahindra’s Latest Post Sparks Debate On Surahi vs Refrigerator

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s latest post has ignited a debate online after it shows a light-hearted comparison between the refrigerator and a “surahi" (a clay pot). The Mahindra Group chairman shared a picture that argued how surahi is superior to a refrigerator. Along with the picture, the business tycoon penned down a note, wherein he didn’t shy away from casting his vote for surahi. The picture claimed that the earthen water dispenser is better on the grounds that it is sustainable, low maintenance, portable, and has even been featured in an Arijit Singh song. While sharing this comparison chart, Mahindra also said that at a time when everyone is trying to become “planet-positive," the clay pot can “become a premium lifestyle accessory."

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design and aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory."

The picture shows an image of a clay pot on one side and a refrigerator on the other, under the clay pot the pointers read, “cools water, costs Rs 200, lasts lifetime—can be passed to grandkids, low on maintenance, portable, Arijit Singh sang ‘dudho ki malai wahi mitti ki surahi rasta dekhe’". Under the image of the refrigerator the text read, “Cools water, costs Rs 10k+, lasts 7-15 years, high on maintenance, consumes electricity, not portable, Arijit Singh has no song about it".

As soon as Anand Mahindra shared the post, the internet could not keep calm. While the industrialist chose surahi over a refrigerator, numerous accounts started pointing out the benefits of having a refrigerator at home. A user hilariously commented, “I stored ice cream in Surahi and it became a milkshake."

Many users pointed out that while surahi can only store water, the refrigerator is used for multiple functions. One user commented, “Surahi is only for storing water. The refrigerator has multiple functions. Those who have refrigerators, many of them have Surahi as it enhances the taste of water and also keeps it cool during summer. We cannot compare both Sir."

A few even pointed out how surahi can be unhygienic. A user remarked, “I think Surahi has an issue with Fungus growth."

Another commented, “Little correction, surahi can only be used for many years only if the pot is kept full of water daily, if the pot is kept dried in winter surahi loses its cooling characteristics."

Amidst all this, a few even sided with surahi.

So far the post has been viewed more than a million times.