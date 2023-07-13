Ananya Panday Gets Hate For Dating 'Good-Looking' Aditya Roy Kapoor But Twitter Has Had Enough

Seems like Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s relationship speculations were not baseless. The ‘rumoured’ couple was spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures have gone viral all across the internet, sending fans into a frenzy. In one picture, the actor can be seen holding Ananya close as they watched the mesmerising skyline. In other pictures, both of them can be seen posing with fans. The news did not only create massive buzz online but Ananya also became a target of many trollers. People claimed how Aditya could have done ‘better’.

Amid all of this, one woman took to micro blogging site Twitter and took a stand for the actress. Twitter user ‘Divya Pathak’, mentioned how trolling Ananya because she does not fit to “your home-made beauty standards is pathetic af". She wrote, “Instead get a life & let them live. Also, if she struggles to act, Aditya hasn’t given any hits either."

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral with over 117K views. Many seem to agree with Divya on her stance.

“Also neither of these justify why they shouldn’t date. Assuming both are great human beings and that’s what matters in love/dating and relationships," Divya wrote in another tweet.

“Exactly!! And i don’t understand how ananya not being a good actor, makes her unfit to date a guy who i don’t think a superstar either," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “IMO they are the best suited couple out there. Both are chill, good looking, comparatively less ambitious, seemingly naive about most things. Fans should just stop projecting their perception onto a good looking man and blame the woman. Both are the exact male-female version."