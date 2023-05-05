Ancient Greek Statue Of Woman With A 'Laptop' Sparks Time Travel Theories

There have been several discoveries that prove that humans in ancient civilisations lived much more advanced lives than their modern descendants. In reality, the ancient scriptures have references to supersonic travel, atomic weaponry and extraordinary abilities. But based on a prehistoric Greek stone sculpture, any gullible person would presume that the Greeks were the first to invent the laptop, and the statue has now sparked time travel theories on social media.

The statue, which was sculpted around 100 BC, depicts a woman using what appears to be a “modern laptop" with USB ports. “Grave Naiskos of an Enthroned Woman with an Attendant", a 37-inch marble statue, is on display in the J Paul Getty Museum in Malibu, California.

Advertisement

The woman is sitting on an armchair and a young servant is standing in front of her holding up a thin folding box. The servant can be seen peering up at the box with her marble eyes while caressing the box’s tip.

Conspiracy theorists have claimed that the box is a laptop screen owing to the shallowness of the base and the two holes along the side that resemble a USB port or other cable inputs. They claimed that the statue “depicts an astonishing object that bears a striking resemblance to a modern laptop or some handheld device" on their YouTube channel.

They also assert that looking at the sculpture, they think about the Oracle of Delphi which was supposed to allow the priests to connect with the gods to retrieve advanced information, thereby making their defence more convincing.

Many people speculated that the sculpture was a pizza box, while others speculated that it was a cosmetics box. One user wrote, “Without even getting into this wishful thinking of time travel - this is a jewellery box with a mirror. Sheesh…..laptop!" Another user wrote, “Well it could be one of those ancient artefacts. I think they call it a book." One user also added, “Maybe a makeup box and the holes are to lock it".

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, bioarchaeologist Kristina Killgrove of Forbes recently disproved the theory about the statue and the laptop. Even though it might not be a wax tablet, he claimed that the artist may have intended for it to be a jewellery box.

Read all the Latest News here