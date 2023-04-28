And, The Award For The Best Teacher Goes To...

A hilarious compilation video of teachers mispronouncing words in the classroom has left the internet in splits. The clip consists of three teachers, all placed in different settings, teaching young students in classrooms. Not only do they mispronounce the English words themselves but the students also follow their lead. The first teacher has the words ‘nature’ and ‘future’ written on the blackboard. She spells out the word asking the students to repeat it after her. But when it comes to enunciating, she pronounces ‘nature’ as ‘nut-ooh-ray’ and ‘future’ as ‘foot-ooh-ray’.

The next teacher mispronounces ‘dangerous’ as ‘dong-russ’. However, it was the last one who stole the limelight. With ‘Google’ written on the blackboard in bold, the teacher calls it ‘Gulu Gulu’, sending social media users into a fit of laughter. The Twitter page that shared the compilation clip sarcastically called them ‘The Best Teachers’ in the caption.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

A barrage of Twitter users flooded the reply section with hilarious responses. A user wrote, “You know what is sad, they may not be able to pronounce the word but they still have better handwriting than me."

Another highlighted, “It got me on ‘gulugulu’ haha."

One more joked, “Google is never going to be the same for me."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Twitterati expressed, “Properly laughing at this. From this point on if I need to find out something on the internet, I’m going to ‘Gooloo Gooloo’ it."

Advertisement

A user who claimed to understand the difficulty of learning a new language said, “I shouldn’t laugh as I know how hard it is to learn a new language firsthand. Especially as an adult. Have plenty of my own embarrassing moments. But…"

One more who claimed to be a teacher came to their rescue saying, “I taught English conversation in Southeast Asia for a time. Hands down their students are far better in grammar and math than our students. Much more respectful but they lack the conversational skills of a native speaker. This was too funny. The kids sound so cute."

The hilarious compilation has garnered over fifty thousand views on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News here