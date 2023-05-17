Andhra Boy Approaches Police After Stepmother Stops Him from Wearing His Choice of Clothes

A boy studying in the fourth grade in Andhra Pradesh reported his stepmother to the police in a distressing situation. Following the report, the authorities called both parents and provided counseling to the family, urging them to maintain a harmonious relationship. The incident occurred in Kothapet, situated in the Eluru district.

Dinesh, a young boy who had been through a difficult experience, found himself in a distressing situation. His father remarried two years after the unfortunate demise of his mother. As Dinesh eagerly prepared to attend his friend’s birthday party on Sunday, he requested a white shirt from his stepmother after taking a bath. However, she not only denied him the shirt but also warned him against attending the celebration. When Dinesh refused to comply, his stepmother resorted to physical violence. Frustrated and upset, Dinesh, wearing only a towel, approached the personnel at the Eluru Two Town Police Station and lodged a complaint against his stepmother.

The police were taken aback by Dinesh’s courageous action and promptly called his stepmother and father to the station for a counseling session. Circle Inspector P. Chandrashekar patiently listened to the boy’s account and thoroughly investigated the matter. Recognizing the importance of resolving the family conflict, he summoned Dinesh’s parents and provided them with guidance and support, ensuring they understood the gravity of the situation. The incident gained significant attention on social media, surprising netizens who were amazed by the bravery displayed by a young fourth-grade student who approached the police to complain about his stepmother.

It’s worth noting that this was not the first time Dinesh sought help from the police. In a previous incident, he approached them after enduring physical assault from his stepmother, leading to a case being filed against her. Given the recurrence of such incidents, the police sternly warned Dinesh’s stepmother against repeating such actions in the future. They also advised Dinesh to maintain appropriate behavior while interacting with his parents, emphasising the importance of mutual respect within the family.