Andhra Child Prodigy Stuns Many by Passing Out 10th Class Exam With 566 Marks at Age of 11

Chirra Anagha Lakshmi, a child prodigy in Mathematics, from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, became headlines after she passed tenth class examinations by scoring 566 marks. She is just 11 years and 8 months old. She achieved this rare feat after School Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash gave special permission to her to appear for the public exams.

Chirra Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who retired from Indian Navy, has been working at the State Bank of India. His wife Satya Devi is a trainer in Abacus and Vedic Mathematics. The couple was blessed with two children and Chirra Anagha Lakshmi was their second daughter.

Anagha Lakshmi showed a particular interest in Mathematics and solving puzzles at the age of five when she was studying in the first standard. Her mother, who noticed her talent, started encouraging her daughter. In no time, she stood first in the Spell Bee contest and also won gold, silver, and bronze medals in Olympiad Exams.

When the family was in Chittoor, her parents approached famous Mathematics Avadhani Arun Shiva Prasad, where Anagha Lakshmi trained in Mathematics Avadhanam under his guidance. She participated in ‘Ganitha Sathavadhanam’ which was conducted by Jana Vignana Vedika in association with Andhra Pradesh Mathematics Forum at Chittoor on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 13, 14, 2021.

Around 108 mathematics teachers attended the event and asked 108 different questions. The child prodigy Chirra Anagha Lakshmi answered all the questions spontaneously without using any paper or pen and amazed all the pruchchakas. At the age of nine, she achieved a feat by answering the arithmetic categorization quickly and her name was entered in the book of ‘Noble World Records’.

Her instant response in answering tables, squares, cubes, square roots, and cube roots up to 100, which was asked in no particular order, entered her name in the “India Book of Records."

She won award at Dasavadhanam conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Though she has been studying in the sixth class at 11, by passing out the tenth class with a score of 566 marks, the child prodigy apart from making her parents proud, has been receiving accolades from people from various walks of life.

