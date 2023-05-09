'Andre Ander Gend Bahar': Aakash Chopra Shares IPL Poster in Response to His Commentary Antic

Aakash Chopra is a household name when it comes to iconic commentary lines that keep cricket fans entertained year after year. With every IPL season, he works his magic with words, eagerly anticipated by every Indian cricket fan. Not only does he bring humor to the game with his epic lines and shayari, but he also leaves fans excited for what he has in store each time. Recently, when a Twitter user poked fun at his infamous “Andre ander gend bahar" line and Chopra’s comeback was nothing short of legendary, proving his lasting impact on people!

It was during an IPL match between KKR and PBKS at Eden Gardens when Andre Russell was hitting back-to-back boundaries that prompted a fan to tweet a playful jab at Chopra, saying “When you are finally able to say ‘Andre andar, gend baahar'" alongside his picture. Chopra saw the tweet and responded with just the right amount of humour and wit. He shared an image of a KKR fan’s poster outside the stadium featuring the same line, along with images of Russell, Rinku Singh, and team owner Shah Rukh Khan. Chopra’s simple yet powerful response, “The Joy Is Real," was just spot on!

Check Out How Users Had a Fun Time with Chopra’s Commentary Antics:

Meanwhile, Chopra continues to grab the spotlight during the IPL, especially with his predictions and witty remarks. However, this season has seen a rather amusing twist as Chopra’s predictions ahead of each IPL 2023 game have been consistently off the mark, much to the delight of fans who have taken the opportunity to playfully troll him in abundance!

