Andrew Tate Wants to Train Elon Musk in Cage Match Against Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk for the upcoming cage match with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Andrew Tate Wants to Train Elon Musk in Cage Match Against Mark Zuckerberg. (Image: news18)

Andrew Tate has offered to be billionaire Elon Musk’s trainer and teach him for the upcoming cage match with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. This comes after Tate was banned from Meta’s platforms in 2022. He portrayed his offer to Musk as an act of retaliation against the social media giant. Taking to Twitter, Tate wrote, “I will train you @elonmusk.You will not lose."

Also Read: 19-Year-old Suleman Was ‘Terrified’ To Board The Titanic Sub, Aunt Reveals

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines," he further mentioned, stating, “But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader."

Tate earned the position as the newest face of misogyny on the Internet. This is when Meta banned the influencer from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies. At the time when his account was removed, he had 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

In a statement, Meta said that it had removed the influencer from its platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals. The company, however, did not provide further details.

Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic and other harmful comments. Starting from suggesting that women should “bear responsibility" for being raped, calling them “man’s property" to claiming depression isn’t real. He runs an online learning platform called Hustler’s University, where he charges people in return for purportedly teaching them how to get rich. Recently, the outrage against Tate has been mounting and now, people are calling for social media platforms to act against him.

    • Also Read: ‘Disturbing’ Video Shows Toddlers Left Unattended, Kid Beating Another At Bengaluru Pre-school

    Tate became known ever since his stint on reality show Big Brother UK in 2016, from where he was removed after videos emerged of him hitting a woman with a belt and also verbally abusing her. He had claimed that the act was consensual.

