Animal Buried In Snow For 18,000 Years, Presumed To Be Dog, Turns Out To Be Wolf

An organism looking similar to a dog was found buried in Siberia in 2019. This canine was 18,000 years old but looking at the great condition of the body, nobody could guess that it was that old. The body was well-preserved in the snow. The fur on the body and the facial structure along with the nose were all visible perfectly well. Even the teeth were still attached to the mouth of the canine. It seemed as if it had died fighting something. When scientists found the dog, they couldn’t believe it was in such great condition. Everyone thought of it to be a dog because of its appearance but three years later, in 2022 scientists have solved the mystery of what the creature actually was.

At the time of finding the canine named Dogor, the scientists estimated it to be two months old at the time of its death. Radiocarbon therapy revealed the animal to be buried in the snow for 18,000 years. The DNA sequencing of the creature was found to be the same as that of wolves and dogs. It was an animal that was believed to have lived in the same habitat as the cave lions, mammoths and woolly rhinoceroses.

Advertisement

While the canine was first believed to be a dog, scientists have found that Dogor is in fact a wolf. The revelation is included in a paper that analyses 72 ancient wolf genomes, spanning the last 1 lakh years from Europe, Siberia and North America. Queen Mary’s Dr Laurent Frantz was also involved from the start of the study.

The study was headed by Anders Bergström, a postdoctoral fellow in ancient genomics at the Francis Crick Institute in London who talked to Live Science and revealed, “We know that dogs were the first animal to be domesticated way back in the ice age."

Dogor’s genome was one of 66 never-before-sequenced ancient wolf genomes studied by Bergström and his colleagues. The research was done in an effort to understand where the wolves were first domesticated. The results suggested that the probability of the first signs of domestication was higher in the East, somewhere in Asia rather than in Europe and Siberia.

Read all the Latest News here