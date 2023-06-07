Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements, Gets Schooled By a Doctor

Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements, Gets Schooled By a Doctor

Ankur Warikoo gets schooled by a doctor after he claimed to use supplements in order to lose weight.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 09:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8 Kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements. (Image: News18)
Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8 Kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements. (Image: News18)

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo recently shared how he lost 8kg in a period of just 16 weeks. He attributed this transformation to a lifestyle change and supplements. However, his transformation was not well received by many on Twitter. A doctor also schooled him for using supplements to lose weight. He highlighted how some of these supplements can cause severe damage to one’s body. It started when Ankur took to Twitter and highlighted how a high-protein diet, intermittent fasting, and supplements helped him achieve his goals as a part of his fitness journey.

He mentioned supplements like Whey protein, Omega3, Vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, Curcumin, VitB, and Creatine. “I am celebrating its 10th anniversary by attempting to become my fittest ever! In the last 16 weeks, I have dropped 8kgs, 4 inches off my waist, cheek fat, while building muscle mass," he wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read: The Curious Case Of Elon Musk’s Dot Tweet

Twitter user ‘TheLIverDoc’ took to the microblogging site and posted screenshots of Ankur’s tweet. With that, he mentioned how this is some “real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo." With that he mentioned the severe damage that all of

these products can cause.

Also Read: Internet Has Discovered the ‘Saddest’ Thing About Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

“Whey protein for special populations - athletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease," he wrote and further on. Have a look:

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • What do you think?

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: June 07, 2023, 09:09 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 09:10 IST
    Read More