Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements, Gets Schooled By a Doctor

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo recently shared how he lost 8kg in a period of just 16 weeks. He attributed this transformation to a lifestyle change and supplements. However, his transformation was not well received by many on Twitter. A doctor also schooled him for using supplements to lose weight. He highlighted how some of these supplements can cause severe damage to one’s body. It started when Ankur took to Twitter and highlighted how a high-protein diet, intermittent fasting, and supplements helped him achieve his goals as a part of his fitness journey.

He mentioned supplements like Whey protein, Omega3, Vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, Curcumin, VitB, and Creatine. “I am celebrating its 10th anniversary by attempting to become my fittest ever! In the last 16 weeks, I have dropped 8kgs, 4 inches off my waist, cheek fat, while building muscle mass," he wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read: The Curious Case Of Elon Musk’s Dot Tweet

Twitter user ‘TheLIverDoc’ took to the microblogging site and posted screenshots of Ankur’s tweet. With that, he mentioned how this is some “real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo." With that he mentioned the severe damage that all of

these products can cause.

Also Read: Internet Has Discovered the ‘Saddest’ Thing About Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

“Whey protein for special populations - athletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease," he wrote and further on. Have a look: