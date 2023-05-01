Another Day, Another Groom Making His Love Smile In Maan Meri Jaan Style

Wedding festivities are filled with unforgettable moments, from the exchange of vows to the first dance as newlyweds. However, some couples like to add a little extra flair to their big day by presenting surprise dance performances, which never fail to captivate viewers. The reason we are saying this is because recently, a groom surprised his love with a specially-choreographed performance and the Internet can’t help but love his efforts. The video features a groom getting up from his seat next to the bride and moving towards the stage. He then gracefully moves to the music beats of popular romantic song composed and sung by King, Maan Meri Jaan. It wasn’t just a simple dance performance as the groom also surprised his bride with a gift box, a teddy bear, and a red rose. The woman’s reaction to the surprise is as cute as the dance. “Groom’s surprise dance performance," read the caption on the clip.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

As soon as the video was shared, social media users flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. In addition, many commented on the video, stating that the bride is lucky to have such an incredible surprise from her partner. Reacting to the video, a user referred to the bride and wrote, “Aap kitni lucky ho sach mein (you are truly so lucky)."

“Can’t get over this performance," another one commented. A social media user wrote, “Such a sweet gesture, love is in the air."

The video, which was posted a few days ago, has attracted nearly three million views and continues to attract more likes and comments.

Advertisement

Earlier, a similar video of a groom charming his stunning bride with an unexpected performance surfaced on the Internet. The man showcased his mesmerizing moves to the same track Maan Meri Jaan, while the entire audience cheered him on. The clip started with the couple seated among the audience and the popular song playing in the background.

“A surprise performance so good that the entire audience becomes your cheer squad. That’s Varun Jethwani beating everyone in the romantic groom solo category," read the caption of the video which has impressed many. Did you like it too?

Read all the Latest News here