Another Maan Meri Jaan Rendition Is Here And It's Already A Hit

Music has an incredible ability to bring people together, even when they don’t share a common language. In recent years, Indian music and artists have gained popularity in Western countries, indicating the power of music to connect people across cultures. This trend is represented by this viral video of Instagram user Shekhar Kirpalani, who is gaining attention for his performance on the hit song Maan Meri Jaan.

The video opens to show the man, dressed in formal attire, approaching a group of foreigners seated on a park bench. He soon starts singing a rendition of rapper King’s popular song.

In the video, one can see that despite not understanding the lyrics of the song, the group is thoroughly enjoying his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan. As the performance comes to an end, one of them even compliments the singer and says, “That was good."

Advertisement

The video of Shekhar’s rendition of the superhit track has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with users expressing their admiration for his amazing singing talent.

A user wrote, “Smashing it my bro," another wrote, “Omg your voice is really amazing, you nailed it, I really so much like your voice and this song too"

Another person commented, “They were speechless,"

“Your voice and this song beautiful combination… totally loved it," read a reply.

Advertisement

While the majority of social media users have expressed their admiration for Shekhar Kirpalani’s performance on Maan Meri Jaan, there were a few who were sceptical about his vocal abilities and accused him of using auto-tune.

Reacting to the same, a user commented, “Laptop only for auto tune," another wrote, “Kitna auto tune lagaya hai bhai," (How much auto tune you have used brother, a third user commented, “Autotune to hatalo bhai," (Please remove the auto-tune brother).

Advertisement

The Instagram user who has garnered attention for his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan, has shared similar videos in the past that have also been well-received by his followers.

Released in October last year, King’s Maan Meri Jaan enjoys tremendous popularity online. The song even attracted the attention of American singer Nick Jonas, who shared a rendition of Maan Meri Jaan using a few English words in the lyrics.

Read all the Latest News here