Anubhav Singh Bassi’s New Video ‘Unfunny’? Twitter Thinks So As People Call it ‘Exaggeration'

Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the most popular stand-up comics in the country. With over 200+ million hits on YouTube, the comic is known for his storytelling skills. A week ago, Bassi uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel where he talked about being a UPSC aspirant. Even though the video garnered 20 million views in just a week, it did not sit well with a huge section of his audience. Many took to Twitter and expressed the video was not funny at all and they did not laugh even for a second.

“Been watching this Stand up comedy special for 15 mins waiting for a moment, some joke makes me smile. Do these guys even work hard or just use their residual equity for laughs," wrote Twitter user ‘Gabbar’ and many seem to agree with him. Bassi’s new video is 37 minutes long but seems like he did not give his audience what they expected.

Here, have a look for yourself:

“My wife dozed off watching it (an ex UPSC aspirant herself), I enjoyed it though," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Bassi is literally- BAS KARDE BHAI BASSI these days. Same old “hum nashe mein chale gaye, choudhary ne customer ko maal sunghaa dia."