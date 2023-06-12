Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Anushka Sharma Being Blamed For India's Loss in WTC Final Sparks Outrage Online

Man blaming Anushka Sharma for team India's loss at WTC finale sparks massive outrage online.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Anushka Sharma Being Blamed For India's Loss in WTC Final Sparks Outrage Online. (Image: news18)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has received hatred multiple times after her husband Virat Kohli did not perform well on the field. She has been an easy target of trolls because of India’s poor performance at cricket matches. Now, in another such instance, Twitter user ‘Pradipsinh Solanki’ tried to slam the actress after India lost the second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday. Now, unfortunately, India’s wait for an ICC continues. Even in 2021, the Virat Kohli-led team lost at the hands of New Zealand. Taking to the micro blogging app, Pradipsinh mentioned how “as a true fan of Virat", he has mentioned that he has noticed a pattern.

He further goes on to claim that whenever Anushka Sharma is present at the stadium, neither does Virat achieve his goal, nor does the team perform well. “It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!" he wrote.

This sparked outrage online and the man received flak for being sexist towards the actress. Here is the viral tweet:

“I actually think the problem is you watching her present at the stadium. I kindly request you to consider not watching the matches that she attends. Hoping for the best," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Dear Pradipsinh Solanki, as a true fan of Virat, I’ve noticed a pattern that when you watch the matches it seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not watching matches. Hoping for best!"

    • This is not the first time that such a thing has happened. Anushka has become a soft target for trolls many times in the past. Many times, the actress had to face bigoted comments. In 2014, after Kohli got out at zero in Britain’s Lord’s stadium, Anushka was blamed for the loss.

    Not only this but Kohli’s good performances in Anushka’s absence have also made her the target. In 2016, when the duo had broken up for a short spell, many of the fans claimed that Kohli’s performance had improved.

