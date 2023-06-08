'Apocalyptic' Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality

As smoke from the intense wildfires in Canada somehow made its way in the US, New York City was seen completely blanketed in haze. Putting it in the “very unhealthy" category, the Air Quality Index for New York hit 222 on its 0-500 scale on Tuesday. As a result, the visibility was reduced with a blocked skyline. The US authorities issued air quality alerts.
As the situation worsened people took to Twitter and shared apocalyptic images from the big apple. Many also shared time lapse videos of the same.
Here, have a look for yourself:
Meanwhile, as per New York City Mayor Eric Adams, an Air Quality Health Advisory had been issued for all five boroughs. Also, the conditions are expected to improve through Wednesday morning but can worsen again later in the day. “We are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports. We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible," Eric said in a statement.
