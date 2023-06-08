'Apocalyptic' Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality

As smoke from the intense wildfires in Canada somehow made its way in the US, New York City was seen completely blanketed in haze. Putting it in the “very unhealthy" category, the Air Quality Index for New York hit 222 on its 0-500 scale on Tuesday. As a result, the visibility was reduced with a blocked skyline. The US authorities issued air quality alerts.

As the situation worsened people took to Twitter and shared apocalyptic images from the big apple. Many also shared time lapse videos of the same.

