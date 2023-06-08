Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Apocalyptic' Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality

'Apocalyptic' Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality

Several people were seen sharing images of New York blanketed in haze due to Canada wildfire.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 08:39 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality. (Image: Twitter/@Casey)
Images Surface From New York City As Canada Wildfires Smoke Impairs Air Quality. (Image: Twitter/@Casey)

As smoke from the intense wildfires in Canada somehow made its way in the US, New York City was seen completely blanketed in haze. Putting it in the “very unhealthy" category, the Air Quality Index for New York hit 222 on its 0-500 scale on Tuesday. As a result, the visibility was reduced with a blocked skyline. The US authorities issued air quality alerts.

As the situation worsened people took to Twitter and shared apocalyptic images from the big apple. Many also shared time lapse videos of the same.

Here, have a look for yourself:

    • Meanwhile, as per New York City Mayor Eric Adams, an Air Quality Health Advisory had been issued for all five boroughs. Also, the conditions are expected to improve through Wednesday morning but can worsen again later in the day. “We are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports. We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible," Eric said in a statement.

    first published: June 08, 2023, 08:39 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 08:39 IST
