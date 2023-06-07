Internet Has Discovered the 'Saddest' Thing About Apple's Vision Pro Headset

The WWDC 2023 marked Apple’s introduction of their latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, which combines virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to overlay digital imagery onto the real world. This highly anticipated device has garnered significant attention for its immersive high-definition viewing experience, sparking excitement among consumers. However, amidst the excitement, concerns have emerged regarding the potential societal implications and the likelihood of increased digital isolation. Interestingly, a sad discovery on the Apple Vision Pro has come up on the internet and resonated with many users.

One notable segment in the promotional video showcasing the capabilities of the Vision Pro headset depicted a father capturing pictures and videos of his daughters playing in front of him. This particular scene has struck a chord with viewers, evoking a sense of sadness as it highlights how a father, immersed in the allure of the high-tech gadget, seems disconnected from the precious, authentic moments unfolding before him. This scene, indeed, serves as a poignant reminder of our increasing dependence on technology and how it can inadvertently lead us toward isolation, detaching us from the beauty of the real world.

Advertisement

Also Read: The Curious Case Of Elon Musk’s Dot Tweet

On a serious note, doesn’t it feel like wearing a metaphorical blindfold as we navigate through life, completely unaware of our surroundings and detached from genuine human connections?

“Is Dad really even paying attention? Are we just gonna live inside a headset? People already living their lives on the phone, this seems much worse. Smaller and less obtrusive will make it an even more significant issue. And it will get there," wrote a user on Twitter. Another one chimed in, saying, “Imagine the rest of your family having a good time. All your kid sees is *weird-eyes dad with headset on*."

Advertisement

But, that’s not all. Take a look at the larger picture of how the internet perceives this sad virtual ‘reality’!